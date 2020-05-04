Javed Miandad Boasts Of Taking Bishen Singh Bedi 'to The Cleaners' During 1978 Pak Tour

Former Pakistan cricket captain and coach Javed Miandad made his international debut in 1976. He represented his country in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs to score over 16,000 international runs. Javed Miandad is widely recognised as one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever produced. Quite recently, the 62-year old took to his YouTube channel and recalled a trip to India when he was still relatively new in the international circuit.

Javed Miandad claims Pakistan robbed India on their 1978-79 tour

The Bishen Singh Bedi-Indian team toured Pakistan to play three Test matches and three ODIs. Pakistan won both series convincingly with batsmen like Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas scoring heaps of runs against the Indian spin attack. On his channel, Javed Miandad said that spinners like Bishen Singh Bedi, B. S. Chandrasekhar and E. A. S. Prasanna were India’s strength at the time and yet they were “taken to the cleaners” by the Pakistani batsmen.

Javed Miandad further claimed that their players “robbed” Indian spinners by scoring runs against them throughout the tour. He also recalled an incident from the first Test of the tour involving Zaheer Abbas and B. S. Chandrasekhar. He said that Zaheer Abbas requested him in the match to tackle Chandrasekhar as the former was struggling a bit against the spinner.

Meanwhile, Abbas had no problems in scoring runs against Bishen Singh Bedi and E. A. S. Prasanna from the other end. Javed Miandad added that he later requested his batting partner to allow him in scoring some runs as well by using his feet against the spin bowlers. He requested to refuse to a single by Abbas off the last ball of the over and he began tackling other spinners as well.

Both batsmen scored big hundreds in the game as well as throughout the series. While Pakistan declared at 503-8, India scored 462-9 declared on the back of GR Viswanath’s 145 and fighting fifties from Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar. The match ended in a draw but Pakistan won the Test series 2-0 and Zaheer Abbas and Sunil Gavaskar emerged as the leading run-scorers for their respective nations on that tour.

Javed Miandad boasts about success against Bishen Singh Bedi, watch video

