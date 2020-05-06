Ravi Shastri Set To Buy Beer Near Alibaug Farmhouse As Liquor Restrictions Get Lifted

Ravi Shastri is one of the most influential personalities as far as cricket is concerned. Since Ravi Shastri's arrival in the cricketing fraternity, it’s hard to recollect a time period when he wasn’t an instrumental part of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget till date.

Ravi Shastri eager to buy beer after liquor shops open

The former India captain, who is currently the head coach of India, is often mocked for his infamous habits off the field. It is widely believed in the cricketing fraternity that Ravi Shastri loves hard drinks and never misses a chance to enjoy it off the field. With the current lockdown. liquor has been the talk of the town. Pictures of people desperately going out to buy liquors are going viral on social media.

While speaking to a news channel, Ravi Shastri said that he would not waste any time in having a beer as the liquor shops are open now. He also said that he would make sure to follow social distancing norms. Ravi Shastri also picked his former teammates Roger Binny and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan as the two partners he would have loved to have a beer with and hang around during the ongoing lockdown in the country.

Ravi Shastri makes huge claim about 1985 Indian team who won World Championship of Cricket

While speaking to Sony Sports, Ravi Shastri said that they won nearly all big events at the world stage and added that it was an incredible, rare period India had as a team where they beat all their opponents across 3-4 years. Ravi Shastri, who was part of both the teams, went on to say that the team of 1985 was a stronger team than the 1983 team under Kapil Dev.

Ravi Shastri further said that there was no doubt that the team of 1985 would give any Indian team a run for their money, which even includes Virat Kohli's current Indian team. Co-incidentally, Shastri is the current head coach of Virat Kohli's team.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT