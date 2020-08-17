Ravi Shastri Slammed For No Suresh Raina Mention In Special MS Dhoni Tribute Video: Watch

Soon after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, current India head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media to pay a tribute to the former Indian captain. Ravi Shastri shared MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six from the 2011 final in which he was commentating. Sharing the clip, Ravi Shastri had written that MS Dhoni’s retirement has left massive boots to fill. Blessing MS Dhoni on an illustrious career, Ravi Shastri mentioned how it has been a joy being part of the same dressing room as MS Dhoni and see him work.

Dhoni retirement: tribute video made by Ravi Shastri

However, later on, Ravi Shastri also shot a tribute video for the former Indian captain. The video was first posted on BCCI’s official handles and was later shared by Ravi Shastri as well. In the video, Ravi Shastri is seen talking in his iconic commentary style as he pays homage to MS Dhoni’s glittering career. T

he head coach admitted that he was always impressed by MS Dhoni’s calmness and composure in handling intense situations and criticism. He also said that with his achievements such as the multiple World Cups and the Champions Trophy, he can sit on Mount Everest as a leader and captain.

Ravi Shastri also wished the player, as well as his family all the mental peace and happiness in his retirement. In conclusion, the former cricketer hoped that MS Dhoni continues to enthral everyone during the IPL and saluted the 'Lieutenant Colonel'. Notably, MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. The player will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020, which begins from September 19.

Dhoni retirement video by Ravi Shastri finds no mention of Raina as coach gets trolled

@BCCI aapko bata bhi hai ki @ImRaina ne bhi sanyas liya hai. Kal se aap msd ke bare me 50 bar tweet kar chuke lekin 1 bar raina ke liye twit nhi kiya. Yad rahe raina ji ne 14 Sal cricket me yogdaan diya hai — Kuldeep Singh (@Kuldeep15214456) August 16, 2020

Sir @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI

You should atleast pay some respect to Suresh Raina...❣

Mahi has contributed more in Indian Cricket but @ImRaina

Has also contributed a lot in cricket. — Manas Rathi (@ManasRathi3) August 16, 2020

While several fans loved the video and expressed their delight at seeing the message from Ravi Shastri, some were left disappointed as well. Many fans pointed out that the head coach did not many any reference to Suresh Raina’s retirement, who had a distinguished career with India as well.

Some supporters also pointed out that while everyone has been tweeting about MS Dhoni’s retirement, few of them have taken time to acknowledge Suresh Raina’s career. A fan reminded that Suresh Raina has also given his all for Indian cricket in his 14-year long career. Some fans also called for the BCCI to give a farewell match to Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.

