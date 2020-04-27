Ravi Shastri Trolled For Posting 1980s Throwback Photo Of Himself On Instagram

Ravi Shastri and social media is a love affair that never seems to fade away. Everytime, the free-spirited Ravi Shastri posts something on the internet, his followers are more than enthusiastic to tease and taunt him about his drinking habits. Here is what happened when the Team India coach posted an old picture of himself on Instagram recently.

Ravi Shastri post throwback picture, gets trolled

Ravi Shastri recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself from the younger days of his career. Here is the post.

While Ravi Shastri would be hoping that the picture worked as a nice throwback, the fans had other ideas. Here are some of the comments which appeared on his picture on Instagram. Have a look.

"@21:Hold my beer 🍺

@60:hold my beer"

"Alcohol played a big role in your life🙌"

"Sir pehle konsa beeer peete the?"

"One bottle down"

"Supply Kon kr rha hai lockdown me ??"

"Tu neshadi phle se hi lgta hai re"

Ravi Shastri net worth and Team India coaching stint

In 2017, after a reported rift between Anil Kumble and India captain Virat Kohli, the legendary leg-spinner resigned from his role of coaching Team India. Ravi Shastri was then picked as the new Team India coach and displayed great camaraderie with skipper Virat Kohli. In 2019, Ravi Shastri was picked as the coach of Team India again.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar had supported Ravi Shastri for India's coaching role in 2017. However, in 2019, Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the selection strategies of Team India during the Border-Gavaskar series and Ravi Shastri had called Sunil Gavaskar's comments unnecessary and without validity. Ravi Shastri had responded to Sunil Gavaskar's criticism after the team won the historic Test series in Australia.

It is interesting to note that Sunil Gavaskar was Ravi Shastri's first captain when he made his debut in 1982 for the Indian team and had pushed for him to open the batting instead of playing at No.10 as a spinner, a move which worked for Indian cricket at the time.

Ravi Shastri net worth details

Ravi Shastri, just like Virat Kohli and the remaining Team India, is currently at home due to the India lockdown. The future of cricket in the country remains uncertain at this point of time. According to Celeb Worth, Ravi Shastri net worth figure stands at an estimated ₹57.24 crore (though unverified).

