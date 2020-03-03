'Beyond Comprehension': Sandeep Patil Takes A Dig At Ravi Shastri Over India's Defeat

After India suffered a white-wash against New Zealand, ormer Chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil found it hard to believe that none of the batsmen played their natural game in New Zealand. India suffered the defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. As a result, India registered their first Test series defeat in the World Test Championship.

Speaking to leading news daily, Patil said that most of the batsmen in the side are experienced enough to have adjusted to the conditions and asserted the loss to be beyond comprehension. He added that if the boys played their natural game, it would have helped them put runs on the board.

Speaking at the end of the game, Kohli had also admitted that the lack of contribution by his batsmen had let the team down.

Patil takes a dig at Ravi Shastri

Furthermore, Patil took a jibe at the Indian team's coach Ravi Shastri and said that Shastri would make a statement like 'learnt our lessons' about the series loss but it will not make any difference. He also slammed the Indian team for not performing on international soil.

India’s next assignment will be at home, when they host South Africa for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which will begin from March 12.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point.

In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

