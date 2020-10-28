Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Calling Wriddhiman Saha 'best Gloveman In The World'

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was in astounding form on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium, where he starred with the bat to orchestrate a clinical win for his franchise against the resilient Delhi team. Opening the batting with David Warner, Saha raced to a brisk 87 off 45 deliveries. The 36-year-old was in the spotlight post his stellar innings and received praises from all corners.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri calls Wriddhiman Saha as the 'best gloveman in the world'

The head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri, was in the news once again for his judgments on social media. Impressed with Wriddhiman Saha's match-winning knock, Shastri took to his Twitter account to laud the wicketkeeper.

The 58-year-old calling Saha as the best gloveman in the world did not go down well with the fans and they targeted the Indian coach for his comment. The former Indian cricketer was mercilessly trolled by netizens. The fans also questioned the wicketkeeper's absence in India's limited-overs setup.

Wriddhiman Saha, who was reprimanded for his slow striking rate earlier in the tournament, made a thumping comeback into the Hyderabad side. In the absence of swashbuckling opener Jonny Bairstow, Saha batted fearlessly at the top of the order to help his side post a colossal total of 219. Hyderabad accumulated two crucial points to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they trumped Delhi by 88 runs. Saha was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his significant contribution.

Hyderabad move to the sixth position after beating Delhi. David Warner and co. need to register wins in their remaining two matches against Bangalore and Mumbai. Wriddhiman Saha's form with the bat is a positive sign for the franchise. The cricketer's performances with the bat and as a wicketkeeper will play a huge role in the team's pursuit to reach the top four.

India squad for Australia tour

The much anticipated India tour of Australia is inching closer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the squad for all the three formats. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been a constant feature in India's red-ball assignment, made it into the side yet again. His skills behind the stumps have earned him appreciation from the cricket pundits.

With Rishabh Pant also included in the Test squad, it will be interesting to see who amongst the two makes it into the playing 11 for the first test. Here is the complete India squad for Australia tour:

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

