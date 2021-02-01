Ajinkya Rahane has message for Suriya & 'Soorarai Pottru'; Ashwin makes another suggestion

Ajinkya Rahane recently scripted a heroic feat when Team India beat Australia at their home turf in the recently concluded Test series. After seeing his own team making an inspirational statement, the Indian Vice-Captain recently witnessed another inspirational tale. The Mumbai-based batsman recently watched Suriya’s Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru and was extremely impressed.

Ajinkya Rahane’s praise for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Ajinkya Rahane had recently held an ‘Ask me anything’ session with his fans on Instagram. The Team India star is currently in Chennai for the Test series against England.

As a netizen welcomed him by asking if he had watched any Tamil film, the cricketer stated that he watched Soorarai Pottru with subtitles and 'absolutely loved it.’ Lavishing praise on actor Suriya, he called the superstar ‘brilliant.’

Rahane also tagged his teammate and Chennai local Ravichandran Ashwin, asking if he had any more suggestions. The spin bowler suggested Vijay’s Master which has been making headlines ever since its release and even drawing footfalls in the theatres.

It remains to be seen if Rahane would catch up on the movie, as he will be in Chennai for over two weeks. The first two Tests are being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city.

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru traced the story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath in setting up his airline business. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and also starred Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, among others. The film released directly on Amazon Prime and received praises all across, even from Gopinath himself.

