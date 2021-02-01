Tamil Nadu Spinner Murugan Ashwin Dedicates Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy To His Late Mother

The Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu Cricket team went on to create history and lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday. While it was a special win for Tamil Nadu, it was even more special for one of their premier spinners Murugan Ashwin as he dedicated the trophy to his late mother.

'This is for you Mom': Murugan Ashwin

Dedicating Tamil Nadu's win as well as the trophy to his late mother, Ashwin remembered her by saying that she passed away a month ago due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia and that her AML was at a very critical stage. The Chennai cricketer then added that his mom was very passionate about cricket and it is because of her that he started playing the game.

"I had to leave for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to represent Tamil Nadu immediately after her demise. But I still had my duties to perform for the following 13 days. I was confused and It was then my dad, wife, and my sister who told me that I need to play the tournament and do well because that is what would make my mom really happy", M Ashwin's Insta post read.

"This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you mom. Every time I stepped on the field, I took her with me in my heart and I wanted to perform well and help the team win. I am sure my mom will be proud and happy as we won the tournament and I turned out to be the highest wicket-taker for Tamilnadu", the leggie further added.



"Thank you Amma", he concluded.

Murugan Ashwin in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020/21

Murugan Ashwin finished the tournament with 10 scalps from eight games. Meanwhile, Ashwin has also been retained by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2021. He had taken 10 wickets in the nine matches that he had got to feature in for KXIP in Dream11 IPL 2020.

He will next be seen in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the dates of which are yet to be officially announced.

