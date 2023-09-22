India vs Australia live streaming: How to watch IND vs AUS ODIs in India, UK & USA

Ahead of the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Team India will meet Australia in a three-match ODI series. The series is scheduled to start from September 22. The first ODI will take place at the PCA stadium, Mohali.

3 things you need to know

Team India won their record-extending Asia Cup

In the final, India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

India vs Australia 3-match ODI series will begin from September 22

After winning the Asia Cup, Team India is set to enter another level of preparation, and it is Australia who are expected to test India before the World Cup Both teams will square off in the World Cup 2023 on October 8. Hence, before the crucial encounter, it is a huge opportunity to solidify the squad. With the prelude set, let's pay heed to the important information related to India vs Australia.

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The 1st ODI match of IND vs AUS will happen on Friday, September 22.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The IND vs AUS 1st ODI will start at 01:30 pm IST on Friday, September 22. In UK- 9 AM BST. In USA- 4 AM, ET

What is the venue for India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali will host the 1st ODI between India and Australia.

Where can I watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match LIVE in India?

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast the 1st ODI match live between India and Australia.

The matches will also be available to watch on TV on these regional channels: Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi).

How to watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

The live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.