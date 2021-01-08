Ravindra Jadeja All Praises For Shubman Gill, Says 'has Temperament To Play Long Innings'

After Indian batting prodigy, Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test 50 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lauded the young opener wishing him good luck for the next feats. The Saurashtra all-rounder also remarked that Gill's play had shown that he was 'technically very sound' and had the 'temperament to play long innings'.

"He is technically very sound and has the temperament that he can play long innings. It is good if we can get a good start. Today we got 70 runs of partnership from Rohit and Shubman. So I think it is a good sign for us. As a youngster good luck to him. I hope we come good in the second innings as well," said Ravindra Jadeja.

Read: India Vs Australia: VVS Laxman Praises Shubman Gill; Says 'very Assured At The Wicket'

Read: I Can Rewind And Play This Smith Run-out, My Best Ever: Ravindra Jadeja

Shubman Gill scores maiden Test 50

Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty during his 50-run knock in the 3rd India Vs Australia Test on Friday forming a 70-run opening stand with opening batsman Rohit Sharma who is making a comeback with this Test. Playing his second Test match and still in his early days, Shubman Gill scored 50 runs from 101 balls before being knocked out by Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. In his career, the cricketer has scored 130 runs at an average of 65 across three Test innings. He holds a staggering average of 69.11 at the first-class level.

During his partnership with Rohit Sharma, the two cricketers achieved a significant milestone raising a 70-run opening stand which was previously breached by opening duo Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s much-awaited comeback into the playing XI ended on a disappointing note after the newly-appointed Indian vice-captain settled at only 26 runs off 77 balls. India finished Day 2 at 96-2, still trailing behind Australia’s 338 by another 242 runs. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Read: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill End India's THIS 11-year-old Jinx In Test Cricket

Read: Rohit Sharma Becomes ONLY Player In International Cricket To Hit 100 Sixes Vs Australia

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.