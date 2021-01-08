India Vs Australia: VVS Laxman Praises Shubman Gill; Says 'very Assured At The Wicket'

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman praised India’s batting prodigy Shubman Gill after the 21-year-old scored his maiden Test fifty against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. Remarking that the young cricketer had a 'good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought', the former middle-order batsman opined that Gill definitely had a 'very bright future' for India across all three formats.

For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill scores maiden Test 50

Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty during his 50-run knock in the 3rd India Vs Australia Test on Friday forming a 70-run opening stand with opening batsman Rohit Sharma who is making a comeback with this Test. Playing his second Test match and still in his early days, Shubman Gill scored 50 runs from 101 balls before being knocked out by Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. In his career, the cricketer has scored 130 runs at an average of 65 across three Test innings. He holds a staggering average of 69.11 at the first-class level.

During his partnership with Rohit Sharma, the two cricketers achieved a significant milestone raising a 70-run opening stand which was previously breached by opening duo Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s much-awaited comeback into the playing XI ended on a disappointing note after the newly-appointed Indian vice-captain settled at only 26 runs off 77 balls. India finished Day 2 at 96-2, still trailing behind Australia’s 338 by another 242 runs. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

