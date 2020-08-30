Ravindra Jadeja Vs Shane Watson: IPL Salary Comparison Between CSK Stars Over The Years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won three titles so far. CSK have reached the final in both the seasons since their return from suspension in 2018 and will look to cap off the upcoming IPL 2020 with a win. CSK will rely on the likes of perennial IPL stars in Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Watson to guide them to victory. Here's a look at both Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja's IPL salaries over the years.

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja IPL career and salary over the years

Ravindra Jadeja started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals, with the franchise having bought him in the U-19 player draft. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, Jadeja spent two seasons with the Jaipur franchise, earning ₹12 lakh in each of his two seasons with the franchise. He was banned in 2010 due to contractual irregularities and was subsequently purchased by the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 where he bagged a whopping ₹4.3 crore in salary. After the Kochi franchise were terminated, CSK bought Ravindra Jadeja in the succeeding auction.

His salary doubled to a staggering ₹9.2 crore in his first two seasons in Chennai. The Super Kings then reduced Jaddu's wages to ₹5.5 crore for the next two seasons and during his first season at Gujarat Lions. The second season saw him earn a massive ₹9.5 crore in wages, his highest paycheck till date. CSK retained him for ₹7 crore ahead of the 2018 season. Ravindra Jadeja's total earnings in 12 IPL seasons approximately amount to a mountainous ₹70 crore.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson IPL career and salary over the years

Like Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson too started his career with the Rajasthan Royals before finding his way into the CSK set up. In his first three seasons with the Royals, the former Australian all-rounder earned approximately ₹1.68 crore according to InsideSport's Moneyball. In 2011, Shane Watson received a massive wage hike, which propelled his earnings for that season to almost ₹6 crore and that increased to ₹6.9 crore by the end of 2013. In the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Shane Watson was paid a staggering ₹25 crore in salary by the Rajasthan Royals, his highest paycheck in the IPL.

The Australian then moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he earned ₹9.5 crore, in each of his two seasons. Shane Watson was subsequently purchased by CSK in the IPL 2018 Auction for ₹4 crore and will team up with former Royals teammate Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2020. In all, during his 13-year-stint in the IPL, the former Australian all-rounder has amassed a whopping ₹77 crore, surprisingly ₹7 crore more than Jadeja's IPL earnings.

However, by the end of the IPL 2020, courtesy Jadeja's salary being greater than Watson's at present, Watson's total IPL earnings will come up to ₹81 crore, which will only be ₹4 crore greater than than Indian all-rounder's.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)