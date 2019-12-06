Ravindra Jadeja Turns 31: The All-rounder's Comeback That Won The Cricketing World Over

Ravindra Jadeja has become one of India's most-important all-rounders in the last decade. 'Sir Jadeja', as he is dearly referred to by his fans, has rescued India in some very important situations with his bat or with his ball. Even in the ICC Cricket World Cup that happened earlier this year, Jadeja almost single-handedly won India the semi-final against New Zealand. Jadeja turns 31 on Friday and on this occasion, let us take a look at one of the strongest comebacks he made this year - on the field and off it.

Ravindra Jadeja: Not a 'bits and pieces' cricketer

All of this began during the World Cup this year when India was cruising into the semi-finals. During the tournament, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called Ravindra Jadeja - 'a bits and pieces cricketer'. Manjrekar was not very pleased with Jadeja's selection in the team and this statement earned him a lot of flak. Ravindra Jadeja, himself, came up with a reply on his Twitter where he tried to put Manjrekar in his place.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja: The actual comeback

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

While Jadeja lashing out on Manjrekar on Twitter was supported by many, his actual comeback came on the field as India faced New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. India struggled to get any momentum in the match and were completely bamboozled by New Zealand's bowling. In a match where India were tottering at 5/3 at one stage, Jadeja entered and played the role of a saviour. Jadeja brought a billion hopes up when he started smashing the Kiwi bowlers all over the park before getting out on 77 runs, taking 59 balls to score. Although India narrowly lost the semi-final by 18 runs, many felt that if Jadeja would have stuck around for another dozen balls, the result would have been very different. The cricketing world was full of praise for Jadeja and even Manjrekar admitted that he was wrong about the cricketer indeed.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts."@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

