Ravindra Jadeja Turns 31: The All-rounder's Comeback That Won The Cricketing World Over

On 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's 31st birthday, let's take a look at his biggest comeback in 2019. Jadeja will be taking the field for India on Friday against WI

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has become one of India's most-important all-rounders in the last decade. 'Sir Jadeja', as he is dearly referred to by his fans, has rescued India in some very important situations with his bat or with his ball. Even in the ICC Cricket World Cup that happened earlier this year, Jadeja almost single-handedly won India the semi-final against New Zealand. Jadeja turns 31 on Friday and on this occasion, let us take a look at one of the strongest comebacks he made this year - on the field and off it.

ALSO READ | No bits, no pieces; Virat Kohli makes huge claim about Ravindra Jadeja ahead of return

Ravindra Jadeja: Not a 'bits and pieces' cricketer

All of this began during the World Cup this year when India was cruising into the semi-finals. During the tournament, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called Ravindra Jadeja - 'a bits and pieces cricketer'. Manjrekar was not very pleased with Jadeja's selection in the team and this statement earned him a lot of flak. Ravindra Jadeja, himself, came up with a reply on his Twitter where he tried to put Manjrekar in his place.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK's hilarious Hollywood reply to Ravindra Jadeja joining Mumbai Indians

Ravindra Jadeja: The actual comeback

While Jadeja lashing out on Manjrekar on Twitter was supported by many, his actual comeback came on the field as India faced New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. India struggled to get any momentum in the match and were completely bamboozled by New Zealand's bowling. In a match where India were tottering at 5/3 at one stage, Jadeja entered and played the role of a saviour. Jadeja brought a billion hopes up when he started smashing the Kiwi bowlers all over the park before getting out on 77 runs, taking 59 balls to score. Although India narrowly lost the semi-final by 18 runs, many felt that if Jadeja would have stuck around for another dozen balls, the result would have been very different. The cricketing world was full of praise for Jadeja and even Manjrekar admitted that he was wrong about the cricketer indeed.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Ban: Ravindra Jadeja posts motivational video on Instagram ahead of pink-ball Test

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja engage in friendly banter during practice

