RCB Coach Mike Hesson Thanks Indian Government For Making Him Reach NZ Safely

RCB Chief of Operations Mike Hesson was in India as the team prepared for the IPL 2020. However, as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grips on the country, the IPL was suspended by the BCCI until April 15. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi then announced a lockdown on the entire country till April 14.

Later on, the lockdown was extended till May 3 which led to the BCCI indefinitely suspending the IPL 2020. After being stuck in the country, RCB coach Mike Hesson has finally made his way back to New Zealand.

RCB coach Mike Hesson thanks Narendra Modi-led Indian government after taking NZ flight

RCB coach Mike Hesson was in Bangalore due to the lockdown and the lack of domestic and international flights meant that the RCB coach would have to remain in Bangalore. On Tuesday, Hesson announced on his Twitter that he had made a road trip from Bangalore to Mumbai and had finally boarded his plane to New Zealand. He thanked the Indian government along with PM Narendra Modi for the treatment he received. Here is Hesson's tweet.

What a wonderful sight ✈️ after spending over a day on a bus 🚌 to get to Mumbai airport. The staff on @FlyAirNZ were simply outstanding on our return to New Zealand 👏👏👏

Special thanks to 👇@NZinIndia @MFATNZ @narendramodi @jacindaardern #repatriationflight #india #NZ

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1Qq6xrcotu — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) April 27, 2020

Here is how Hesson's fans reacted to the news of the Kiwi reaching home.

Finally coach you have reached NZ safe and sound , was worried as you are struck in Bengaluru .. But finally you are back home . 😃😃 — Sai (@akakrcb6) April 28, 2020

Good to know that you’ve made it to home coach. Take care👍🏻 — Elton Jones (@begoodpeopleof) April 28, 2020

Badly Missing For #RCB 😒 — Dhanush MKP (@its_MKP) April 27, 2020

New Zealand is said to be the first country in the world to have completely eliminated COVID-19 according to its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, making Mike Hesson's arrival a timely one back home. Hesson was the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 and left his job to reportedly apply for the role of Team India coach. After Ravi Shastri was retained as India's head coach, Hesson was appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations at RCB.

Hesson had remained very hands-on with the team and was even very influential in the team's IPL auction for bagging players such as Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana. The IPL is currently suspended due to the India lockdown.

