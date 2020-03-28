Mike Hesson Rakes Up Virat Kohli's Poor NZ Tour; Calls The Indian Team 'best Equipped'

Raking up Virat Kohli's poor New Zealand tour of Feb-March 2019, Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson felt that Kohli and the others simply didn’t get any time to adjust to the conditions. Kohli had an unforgettable tour with the bat as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once in the ODI. Furthermore, in the Test series, the Indian skipper failed to even go past the 20-run mark.

But the former Kiwi coach begs to differ and feels that the conditions were tough. He asserted India to be the best equipped to have travelled to New Zealand, adding that the conditions were challenging.

India had batted first in both Tests and Hesson said that was an important factor as conditions got better as the matches wore on. He went on to say that the conditions were challenging for everyone, adding that it got easy later on. Hesson feels that Kohli and the others simply didn’t get any time to adjust to the conditions.

Hesson lauds NZ's 'exceptional' plan for Kohli

Furthermore, Hesson said that New Zealand’s plans for Virat was exceptional and asserted that New Zealand have had the best of attacks for a long time.

Hesson is currently holed up in an apartment in Bengaluru. He was set to coach Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League but the season is under a cloud of uncertainty due to its postponement to April 15 and the subsequent three-week lockdown imposed by the Indian government.

The whole cricket calendar has ground to a halt as well and Hesson feels that this will affect the game financially. Speaking on that, Hesson said that no business model of a sport can survive without income coming in and mentioned that it will be a huge challenge to every nation around the world on how they are going to deal with this period of uncertainty.

(With Inputs from Agencies)