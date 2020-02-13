RCB Fan Speculates Team Being Renamed As Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Twitter Explodes

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going through a brand overhaul ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. RCB has had the same logo and team name since the team's inception. But on Wednesday, the team made a lot of its social media content and logos disappear all of a sudden. It is being reported that the new avatar of the team will debut on February 16.

RCB rebranding rumours fuelled by confident tweet by fan

According to multiple reports from credible sources, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are revamping their overall jersey, logo and motto. Along with this, the iconic name of the team may be altered forever. Some reports have suggested that fans wanted RCB's name to be changed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the original Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This was suggested in accordance to the renaming of the city to Bengaluru in 2014, after the Britishers had called it Bangalore during their colonization of India in the 1930s. It has not been officially confirmed if the term "Bangalore" will be added to the team's name but the current social accounts are sporting only the name "Royal Challengers". Even players from the franchise were curious about what happened to the side's social accounts.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

RCB rebranding for IPL 2020?

They're Changing their name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And also they're coming up with New Logo and Jersey for the upcoming season with title sponsor exchanged as Muthoot so this will be the changes they'll make. — Nikhil Chaudhary (@Nikhhiill) February 12, 2020

The new identity may help the team breathe some new life into its performances. Since its runners-up performance in the IPL 2016, the Royal Challengers have failed to qualify for the playoffs and have usually been the first team to leave the race for the playoffs. The new additions to this year's team will be Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Mike Hesson has also made a move from the Kings XI Punjab and will now be the head coach of the Bengaluru franchise.

