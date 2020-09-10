RCB Trump Rajasthan Royals In Banter Over Displaying Old Team Logos On Social Media

The 13th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just 9 days away. All the IPL 2020 franchises are eager to lock horns with each other on the field but their social media handles have already started taking jibes at each other. Recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were involved in some banter and it was the former who trolled the latter in a unique way.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals try to troll RCB only to get trolled in return

The BCCI released the IPL 2020 schedule on Sunday, September 6 and that's when IPL franchises took to their social media handles to announce their respective fixtures. Interestingly, RCB announced their fixtures in a different way. The Virat Kohli-led franchise uploaded a video on Twitter and asked fans to pick a game that they are most looking forward to.

With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army? 🤩🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uTPe34F4yN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

RCB highlighted all IPL 2020 teams via their official logos. However, they made a minor error in the video as they used the old logo of the Rajasthan Royals, which was sharply spotted by the franchise. As soon as the Rajasthan Royals noticed the error, they responded to RCB's tweet with a hysterical meme.

The RCB's social media handle, much like their captain Virat Kohli, didn't let the opponent get away with their antics. In response to Rajasthan Royals' meme, the RCB came with a brilliant response and trolled them. The RCB posted a picture of Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson, which was uploaded by them recently. In the photo, the Kerala cricketer could be seen wearing a helmet with the old blue logo.

So you're saying this is the incorrect logo? 🧐🤨🤔 pic.twitter.com/85v7qJnJhO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB and Rajasthan Royals will look to be at the top of their game and lay their hands on the coveted IPL 2020 trophy. Both teams, who missed out on a playoffs berth last year, have been extremely inconsistent in recent years. The RCB have star players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers while the Rajasthan Royals also have some exceptional T20 players in the form of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.

Despite having some of the best cricketers from around the world within their ranks, they haven't managed to live up to expectations. While RCB will look to win their inaugural IPL title, the Royals will be eager to replicate their heroics from IPL 2008 when they had won their only IPL trophy.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP