Virat Kohli Leads RCB's Salute To India's COVID-19 Warriors In Special Video; Watch Video

Days after RCB skipper Virat Kohli had hinted at a special initiative for COVID-19 warriors, the team have now released a video on the same. On September 3, Virat Kohli had pointed out how not all heroes wear capes, appealing to the viewers to stay tuned while RCB comes up with something special. Now, the team’s social media handles have released a short video celebrating the sacrifices of COVID-19 warriors.

RCB share tribute video ahead of IPL 2020

Taking to social media, RCB shared a short clip featuring the story of Swati Raval, a pilot who flew stranded Indians from Italy amidst the pandemic. The franchise paid a tribute to the pilot, calling her an epitome of courage for her ‘Royal Challenger’ spirit. The video begins with members of the RCB squad for IPL, such as Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal talking about how some people continued with their duty, despite the country being in lockdown.

The video by RCB then shares the story of Swati Raval who narrated how she was given the task of flying stranded Indian students out of Italy during the early months of the lockdown. During the video, Swati Raval is seen talking about her rewarding experience, as countless students thanked her for her selfless service to the nation. The video ended with RCB giving a royal salute to all the COVID-19 warriors.

Fans react to RCB video

After the video was posted online, several fans praised Royal Challengers Bangalore for conceptualizing the series. Fans talked about how it is great seeing RCB pay their respects to the countless COIVD-19 warriors who have served the nation. Many fans also called the story of Swati Raval 'inspirational', while others wished RCB all the best for their IPL 2020 campaign. Fans also pointed out how RCB regularly brings the most interactive content to its fans.

That's so inspirational ❤ — 🍁 (@Sanjana__55) September 9, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at 7:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli’s men will be looking to end their trophy drought in the IPL 2020. Speaking on the team’s social media handles, Virat Kohli recently talked about how he feels the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 is the most balanced one he has been part of since 2016. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the franchise has been sharing updates about the team’s training routines via its social media handles.

Image Credits: RCB YouTube