IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Take On Yorker Challenge; Kohli Comes Up With Animated Reactions

With the much anticipated IPL 2020 nearing, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in their preparations.

Virat Kohli

With the much anticipated IPL 2020 nearing, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ensuring that they leave no stone unturned in their preparations. As the team trains in Sharjah, RCB's official Twitter handle recently uploaded a video of their training session where their skipper Virat Kohli was the most high-spirited and supportive character as the bowlers tried the hands at the yorker challenge.

RCB's bowling coach, Adam Griffith came up with a fun competition to help the bowlers fire in those yorkers. The teammates were seen sitting on both sides of the pitch cheering the speedsters. Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav were seen firing the yorkers.

Known for his supportive nature, Virat Kohli was undoubtedly the most animated character. Apart from cheering, Kohli also hugged the maestros of the challenge.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah. 

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

According to the recently announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. 

