Virat Kohli's Open 'Career Mein Aage Badhne Ke Liye _____ Chahiye?' Gets Hilarious Replies

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Sunday to ask his fans an interesting question. Kohli asked his fans to list qualities required to grow in one's career and netizens had some interesting answers. Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020 which is set to commence on September 19.

Career mein aage badhne ke liye ______ chahiye hota hai. Fill in the blanks, and be creative ☺️ #ViratOnCareers — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 13, 2020

Netizens react to #ViratOnCareers

Virat Kohli tweeted a question and asked his fans and followers to get creative while filling in the blanks. He asked them what are the qualities required to get ahead in career and received a mixed response from netizens. While most said dedication and hard work, there were others who claimed passion and determination are equally essential.

There were people who pointed out that patients and knowledge play an equally important role while others said self-confidence. The Dhoni fans also got involved and pointed out that one needs Dhoni like qualities while missing the retired player. Virat Kohli's female fans tweeted cute pictures of the player. One user requested cheeku to join Chennai Super Kings while others said that one needs 'Parampara, pratishtha and anushasan' in Big B style. And then there were those who said one simply needed 'jazba'.

biwi ka pyaar? — ShaNu (@urshaanu) September 13, 2020

Dhoni Jaisa captain jo tum par bharosa rakhe — Henil Jain 🇮🇳 (@HenilJain2) September 13, 2020

IPL 2020

Virat Kohli is all set to captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 that will be played in Dubai from September 19. Cheeku's team includes Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa. Team RCB will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

Virat Kohli is currently the highest-paid cricketer in IPL 2020. On the home front, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child arriving in January 2021. Virushka's first baby happens to be a 'coronial' baby. Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy after a courtship period of about 4 years.

