RCB Reveals The Reason Why The Franchise Opted Out Of Auction Race With CSK For MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been widely regarded as one of the best captains leading the national team to a victory in all major ICC tournaments, a feat achieved by no other Indian captain before. Apart from international triumphs, Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL triumphs and two Champions Trophy titles. Considered to be one of the best readers of the game, Kolkata Knight Riders' owner had once reportedly remarked that he was ready to sell off everything to buy Dhoni for his franchise.

However, in the inaugural auction of the cash-rich franchise cricket, apart from CSK, RCB was also in the contention to buy the services of the young Indian skipper who had recently led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Royal Challengers Bengaluru CEO Charu Sharma recently recollected the bidding race with CSK for MS Dhoni and the reason why the franchise opted out of it. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sharma recollected that the RCB had feared MS Dhoni's failure in the tournament.

Sharma said that the decision to pour a hefty amount for MS Dhoni could have looked a 'tad foolish,' had they got MSD and had he failed. She also added that CSK had bought his services for $1.5 million and imagined the backlash in Chennai if the skipper failure. Sharma highlighted that it was not a 'one-man show' but a team game and if he gets out for a duck in a couple of matches then fans would question his worth.

'The next MS Dhoni'

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has spotted a youngster touting him as 'India's answer to the next MS Dhoni.' The former Kolkata Knight Riders' player pinned his hopes on 18-year-old Riyan Parag to succeed MS Dhoni's legacy behind the stumps. In an interview with Crickfit, Uthappa opined that Parag is the one to watch out for and he is someone if looked after well, dealt well with and if nurtured well, he will represent India for a very long time. The now Rajasthan Royals' player remarked, "Riyan Parag is the young player which excites me out of my socks."

