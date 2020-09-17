Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers And Parthiv Patel Take Stunning Catches In RCB Training: Watch

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on September 19 in the UAE. With just two days left for the cash-rich league to begin, the franchises are toiling hard on the field to get into the groove for the IPL 2020. Most players are coming after a long hiatus induced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why they are undergoing vigorous training.

The social media handles of the franchises have been abuzz by photos and videos from players' training sessions. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one side who have been extremely active on social media. From posting photos to videos to interacting with fans, the Men in Red have ensured that they make their presence felt.

On Wednesday, the RCB Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and uploaded a video featuring Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel. In the video, the three RCB stalwarts can be seen involved in gruelling fielding drills. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel are seen taking some breathtaking catches. However, the catch that stole the show was Virat Kohli's diving blinder to the right where he to literally plucked the ball out of thin air.

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the IPL. Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved glory. RCB have reached the final of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

RCB have always had a formidable batting line-up. However, it's their bowling that hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticised for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB are always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers will be key in determining how far Virat Kohli's men go in the tournament. The RCB squad for IPL 2020 looks balanced with a proper blend of Indian and foreign players and they certainly have a chance to lift the coveted trophy. The IPL 2020 is set to start on September 19 and according to the new IPL schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture on September 21 in Dubai.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE TWITTER