RCB Team 2021 Coach Accurately Predicts CSK As Biggest Rivals In Glenn Maxwell Bid: WATCH

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell turned out to be one of the top draws among franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. The cricketer was tangled in a bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before joining the latter for this year’s IPL season. Quite recently, RCB coach Mike Hesson revealed team strategy behind their success of acquiring Maxwell at the auction.
On Monday, February 22, the RCB franchise released a four-minute video of their mock auction for Glenn Maxwell as part of their Bold Diaries series. In the video, it can be seen that RCB coach Mike Hesson had already predicted a bidding war with CSK for the charismatic Australian all-rounder. In order to prepare for the IPL 2021 auction, Hesson alongside rest of the RCB management and owners held a mock auction and made biddings for Maxwell.
South African and Australian all-rounders, Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell respectively, turned out to be among the top draws of the auction. Australian speedster Jhye Richardson also raked in the big bucks as he was sold to the Punjab Kings. From all the IPL auction 2021 list of sold players, here is a look at the top five successful auction bids made by the franchises.
Glenn Maxwell was not the only Australian all-rounder the RCB franchise went after at the IPL 2021 auction. They also placed a bid for Daniel Christian and successfully added him to their 2021 squadron. As per the auction proceedings, the Daniel Christian IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹4.8 crore.
Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian will now play the IPL 2021 season alongside RCB captain Virat Kohli and the likes of AB de Villers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Here is a look at the list of all RCB players for the upcoming much-awaited season.
