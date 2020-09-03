Ireland Inter Provincial T20 MUR Vs NWW Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Munster Reds (MUR) will square off against North West Warriors (NWW) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament on Thursday, September 3. Both the teams will be playing the match in Dublin. Here are the MUR vs NWW live streaming details, information on how to watch MUR vs NWW live in India and where to catch MUR vs NWW live scores.

MUR vs NWW live scores: MUR vs NWW Ireland Inter Provincial T20 match preview

Both the teams are eager to get points on board after a winless start to their campaign. Despite a poor start to the campaign, Reds hold an edge over the Warriors in their head-to-head record. Both the teams have faced each other three times since 2017 with the Warriors winning two matches, while the Reds won a solitary fixture.

MUR vs NWW live streaming: Ireland Inter Provincial T20 weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be rain interruption during the Ireland Inter Provincial T20 MUR vs NWW match but the conditions will remain cloudy during the entire contest. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.

Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming: MUR vs NWW live in India and MUR vs NWW live streaming details

The telecast of MUR vs NWW live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming by logging onto Ireland Cricket's official YouTube channel. The Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming will begin at 2:45 PM IST. For MUR vs NWW live scores, fans can visit Ireland Cricket's official Twitter page.

MUR vs NWW live streaming: Squads for MUR vs NWW Ireland Inter Provincial T20 match

MUR vs NWW live streaming: MUR squad

Jack Tector (capt), Matthew Brewster, Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Aaron Cawley, Senan Jones, Ruadhan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Jamie MacNulty, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin

MUR vs NWW live streaming: NWW squad

Andy McBrine (capt), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, David Rankin, Boyd Rankin, Ryan Hunter.

Image Credit: Ireland Cricket / Twitter