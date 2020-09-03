MUR Vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live

Munster Reds (MUR) take on North West Warriors (NWW) this week in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament, which will be played in Dublin. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 3 at 2:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our MUR vs NWW match prediction, MUR vs NWW Dream11 team and probable MUR vs NWW playing 11. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MUR vs NWW live: MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction and review

Both the teams are currently winless in the tournament and are looking for their first win. The Reds lost out twice to Leinster Lightning while the Warriors have suffered two defeats to defending champions Northern Knights. The Reds and Warriors have faced each other three times since 2017 with the Warriors winning two, while the Reds won a solitary fixture.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUR vs NWW Dream11 team

MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: MUR vs NWW Dream11 team: MUR squad

Jack Tector (capt), Matthew Brewster, Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Matthew Foster, Diarmuid Carey, Aaron Cawley, Senan Jones, Ruadhan Jones, Jeremy Lawlor, Jamie MacNulty, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin

Which side will register their first win this year between @NWCU_Warriors and @MunsterReds in the @TestTriangle Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy?



âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/PJbSvzpDDk



Livestream and livescoring of the match will be available.#IP2020 â˜˜ï¸ðŸ pic.twitter.com/FdUxVyBbjC — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) September 2, 2020

MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: MUR vs NWW Dream11 team: NWW squad

Andy McBrine (capt), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, David Rankin, Boyd Rankin, Ryan Hunter.

MUR vs NWW match prediction: Players to watch in MUR vs NWW playing 11

MUR vs NWW match prediction: Players to watch out for in MUR playing 11

The Reds team will be depending on players like captain Jack Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin and Neil Rock to provide them solidity with the bat, while Jonathan Garth with his all-round abilities will be crucial for MUR to win their first match in the tournament.

MUR vs NWW match prediction: Players to watch out for in NWW playing 11

For Warriors, Ryan Hunter, skipper Andy McBrine and experienced opener William Porterfield will have to do the job for their side, while the experience of pacer Boyd Rankin will come in handy whenever the team is in need of a breakthrough.

MUR vs NWW match prediction: MUR vs NWW top picks

William Porterfield

Andy McBrine

Jonathan Garth

MUR vs NWW Dream11 team

MUR vs NWW match prediction

As per our MUR vs NWW match prediction, MUR are favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction, MUR vs NWW top picks and MUR vs NWW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUR vs NWW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ireland Cricket / Twitter