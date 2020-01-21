Reigning Champions India Stun Debutants Japan As They Clean Up The Newcomers For Just 41

The reigning champions of the ICC U19 World Cup, India stunned Japan in their group stage encounter on Tuesday as the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to bowl out the Japanese side for just 41 runs. After getting off to a brilliant start in the first match against Sri Lanka, the young Indian side looked determined to go on a winning spree. Ravi Bishnoi was responsible for the carnage upon Japan as he picked 4 wickets in his eight overs giving away just five runs.

Bishnoi wrecks carnage on young Japanese side

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Priyam Garg opted to field first at the Bloemfontein stadium. Kartik Tyagi opened the bowling attack as he scalped the precious wicket of Japanese skipper Marcus Thurgate in the fifth over and on the next delivery he sent back Shu Noguchi for golden duck. Post the two early wickets, Ravi Bishnoi wrecked the Japanese side with his leg-breaks and googlies as he scalped three batsmen for ducks. Meanwhile, Karthik Tyagi ended the innings with figures of three wickets off his six overs giving away just 10 runs.

And in Bloemfontein India captain Priyam Garg has won the toss and elected to bowl first.#U19CWC | #INDvJPN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/evJlvd4y5q — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2020

India outclass Sri Lanka

The Indians played like favourites on Sunday, excelling in all departments of the game to outclass their South Asian neighbours. Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen -- opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls).

There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in 6 overs), which took the total close to the 300-run mark. The players then kept the Lankan batsmen under check with their bowling, dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh (2/29), Veer (2/34) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, shared six wickets between them. Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark, while Jaiswal too picked up a wicket.

