Matheesha Pathirana 175 Kph: Here Are The Fastest Deliveries In International Cricket

Sri Lankan Under-19 pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana stunned the cricketing fraternity by clocking a 175 kph delivery in an ICC Under-19 World Cup game. If the speed gun recorded his delivery speed correctly, his 175 kph thunderbolt against India Under-19 could very well become the fastest delivery ever recorded in a cricket match by a country mile.

Fastest deliveries ever recorded in international cricket

During the aftermath of Matheesha Pathirana’s ‘fast and the furious’ effort, we take a look at some of the fastest deliveries ever recorded in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar: 161.3 kph vs England in 2003

During a group game against England in the 2003 ICC World Cup, Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar clocked 161.3 kph to record the fastest-ever delivery in professional cricket. With his ripsnorter in Newlands, the Rawalpindi Express also became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier twice in his career.

Shaun Tait: 161.1 kph vs England in 2010

Shaun Tait was one of the fastest bowlers of all time to have graced the game. Unfortunately, the burly Australian was plagued by injuries which prompted him to cut short his career. In a short career spell comprising of many toe-crushing yorkers and wind-shifting bouncers, Shaun ‘The Wild Thing’ Tait recorded his fastest delivery at 161.1 kph in 2010 at Lords against England.

Brett Lee: 161.1 kph vs New Zealand in 2005

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee was instrumental in many of his country’s biggest victories throughout the years. An incredible athlete overall, Brett Lee was also one of the fittest cricketers around during his playing days. ‘Binga’ clocked 161.1 kph against New Zealand in a 2005 ODI to become only the second bowler after Shoaib Akhtar to break the 100 mph barrier.

Jeff Thomson: 160.6 kph vs West Indies in 1975

Jeff Thomson was widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers of the 1970s and 1980s period. In 1975, the legendary pacer further enhanced his reputation by delivering a 160.6 kph punch against West Indies. It remained the fastest-recorded delivery up until Shoaib Akhtar one-upped his effort in 2003.

Mitchell Starc: 160.4 kph vs New Zealand in 2015

Mitchell Starc recorded a 160.4 kph delivery against New Zealand in 2015. Incidentally, it is also the fastest ball recorded in Test cricket. Starc has been one of the most vital cogs of the Australian bowling cartel ever since he debuted in 2010.

