REVEALED: Aakash Chopra Unveils Secret Behind MS Dhoni's Long Hair With 2004 Throwback

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra revealed the secret behind the famous and viral look of former skipper MS Dhoni during the 2000s - with the stylish long hair. MS Dhoni's entry to international cricket was marked with this impressive hard-hitting youngster who could not only whack the ball out of the ground off any delivery but also grabbed the eyeballs of the fans with his impressive hairstyle. With praise coming even from then Pakistan Prime Minister General Musharraf - who had complimented Dhoni's hairstyle and had asked him to never cut his hair short, Captain Cool's trademark hairstyle became viral, with many youngsters copying the Mahi look.

Aakash Chopra unveils the secret behind Dhoni's long hair

Aakash Chopra revealed the secret behind Dhoni's look with a throwback from 2004 and took to social media to share the story. Recalling an India A tour against Zimbabwe and Kenya when Aakash Chopra shared the same room with MS Dhoni, the commentator explained about how humble and down to earth Dhoni was when he first entered the Indian cricket team. Aakash Chopra then goes on to reveal that he had asked Dhoni why he continued with the long-hair and told him to cut it short. In reply, Captain Cool had told him that he wasn't going to cut his hair short and that youngsters can too take inspiration from him and grow their hair. In addition to this, Dhoni also informs Aakash Chopra about the compliment he received from Pervez Musharraf. Aakash Chopra hailed Dhoni as a very simple and straight cricketer which was the highlight of Captain Cool's personality.

A Dhoni story https://t.co/ONeZNja1kQ #AakashVani How do you like it? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 21, 2020

MS Dhoni begins preparations for IPL

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni practised in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi. Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket ever since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practised extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit. Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this, he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practising in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

