Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic About Recent Jungle Safari, Here's What He Spotted There

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar said that he enjoyed his recent adventure trip after having visited Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve which is located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The Master Blaster took to social media and wrote that it was an was an incredible experience. He then thanked the entire staff at Tadoba for making his trip a memorable one. The Little Master had also posted a video of his adventure trip.

It was a majestic sight to see a tigress 🐅 and her 4 cubs playing in the wild.



My visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was an incredible experience. I would like to thank the entire staff at #Tadoba for making my trip a memorable one. pic.twitter.com/0kErB9uQHp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar on his recent adventure trip

''In Tadoba forest, it's an incredible experience. In fact, this morning, we spotted a tigress with four cubs. They were playing right in front of us for 45 minutes. What a majestic sight that was! These experiences are special ones. It is only possible because of the entire staff. There are individuals who have put in a lot of hard work. It's a reflection of their commitment which makes our experience a special one.I am delighted to be here and would want to come back for sure", said Sachin Tendulkar.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)