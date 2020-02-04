Virat Kohli Set To Beat Sachin Tendulkar In Becoming Fastest To Score 12,000 ODI Runs

After blanking New Zealand 5-0 in T20Is, Team India will now take on the hosts in the ODI leg of their 40-day tour to the country. As the ODI series commences on February 5, the ‘Men in Blue’ captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap. With 11,792 runs in ODIs, Virat Kohli is just 208 runs from scaling 12,000 runs in ODIs.

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Previously, retired Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 ODI runs) completed 12,000 runs in his 300th ODI inning. The ‘Master Blaster’ still remains the fastest batsman, in terms of innings, to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli, currently at 11,792 runs, has featured in only 236 innings since his ODI debut in 2008. The right-hander is expected to score the stipulated runs during the course of three upcoming ODI matches against New Zealand. Additionally, if Virat Kohli reaches the landmark, the prolific run-scorer will become only the sixth batsman in ODI cricket to reach 12,000 runs.

Incidentally, both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are also the world’s leading century-maker in ODI cricket. Tendulkar retired in 2013 before amassing 49 ODI tons in 463 matches. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is fast approaching the veteran’s record as the 31-year old has already slammed 43 centuries in just 245 games.

NZ vs Ind 2020

The opening match of the three-match series will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5. The two teams will then shift to Eden Park in Auckland for the second game which will be followed by one final showdown on February 11 at the Bay Oval.

#TeamIndia on playing sans the Hitman & a possible combo ahead of the 1st ODI against New Zealand #NZvIND 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/hdGVKwVbYz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

