Virat Kohli Hits 47-ball 93* In IPL Game Vs SRH On Apr 9, 2013; Watch Video

Team India skipper Virat Kohli over the years has made it a habit of winning matches single-handedly for his side whether it is at the international stage or in the Indian Premier League in which he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Even though he has failed to lift the IPL trophy so far in his career, he has played many memorable knocks for RCB, taking them to victory quite easily. Here is one of the IPL matches where Virat Kohli blew out the opposition in an impressive run chase.

RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli registers his highest IPL score back then

Virat Kohli celebrated the 7th anniversary of one of his most memorable knocks on Thursday. It was back in the IPL 2013 when RCB faced SRH and Virat Kohli, who was leading the side at that time, scored a match-winning knock of 93*, which at that time was his highest score in T20s and also his first 90+ score in the T20 format. Virat Kohli had replaced Daniel Vettori as the captain of RCB just before the season. The IPL 2013 was Virat Kohli's best season where he scored 634 runs at an average of 45.28.

On April 9, 2013, SRH piled runs on the board after deciding to bat first. SRH lost skipper Kumar Sangakkara early and were furthur reduced to 62/3. In order to put runs on board, SRH needed players to step up and Thisara Perera and Cameron White were the ones to come to the team's rescue. Both the batsmen together stitched a quickfire 80-run stand to help their team reach 161/6 in 20 overs. For RCB, RP Singh ended with figures of 3/27, while Vinay Kumar was the most expensive seamer going for more than 10 runs per over.

Virat Kohli goes berserk with the bat

With 162 runs to chase, SRH would have fancied their chances of victory, but Virat Kohli had different ideas on that day. He went berserk with the bat and smashed the ball to all parts of the ground. Virat Kohli finished the match with a 47-ball 93* which included 11 boundaries and 4 boundaries.

In the run chase, Chris Gayle did not make an impact, while Mayank Agarwal managed to play only a cameo. Following Agarwal's departure, RCB skipper Virat Kohli came into the middle to anchor the run chase. Virat Kohli stitched an important partnership with AB de Villiers as the duo led the team to victory with three overs to spare.

(IMAGE CREDIT: IPL / SCREENGRAB)