Sachin Tendulkar To Coach Ricky Ponting's XI In Australia Bushfires Charity Match

The international cricket fraternity has been doing its bit in the last month as Australia tries to curb destructive bushfires which are harming parts of the country. The 'Bushfire Bash' was another concept that Cricket Australia came up with to help the victims and all the proceeds from the match will be donated towards helping bushfire victims. It is now being reported that two of cricket's biggest legends - Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will be joining the efforts as they take on the role to coach both the sides.

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne's teams get splendid coaches

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar needs no introduction after having scored 100 International hundreds and more than 30000 international runs. Tendulkar will now be joining the charity match by signing up as the coach of Ricky Ponting's team, FOX Sports reports. The 'Master Blaster' will also be a part of the pre-match coverage on the network.

On the other hand, West Indian legend Courtney Walsh was the first-ever bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket and retired with 519 Test wickets in 2001. The 57-year-old will now be coaching Shane Warne's team in the Bushfire Bash match. Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts expressed a lot of excitement over having the two legends involved in the match.

Australia bushfires: An entertaining match for a noble cause

The match which is dubbed by CA as the 'Bushfire Bash' will serve as a curtain-raiser for the Big Bash League 2019/20 Final on February 8. The venue for the match is yet to be decided but it has been declared that the match will be broadcasted live in Australia.

It is very probable that the match will also be broadcasted on Sony SIX and SONY LIV in India. The players who have been confirmed to be playing the match are Ricky Ponting (captain), Shane Warne (captain), Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, and Alex Blackwell. According to a few reports, Brian Lara and MS Dhoni have also been approached for their participation in the match. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently offered to help out with the match too.

