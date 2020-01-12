Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Here's What He Said

Ricky Ponting has enjoyed competing with team India during his playing days and especially when he was the captain as well. One of his knocks against the Men In Blue include that famous unbeaten 140 in the 2003 World Cup final where the Aussies went on to lift their third world title. Ahead of the upcoming ODI series between these two sides, Ponting hailed one of the star Indian players.

WATCH: Tom Cooper takes an unbelievable screamer at the boundary to dismiss Phil Salt

Ricky Ponting on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

While interacting with the fans on social media, one of them had asked Ponting to rate Rohit Sharma's captaincy since he had worked with the 'Hitman' during a couple of Mumbai Indians' IPL triumphs to which the two-time World Cup-winning skipper replied by saying that he rates Rohit Sharma exceptionally highly as a batsman and leader and that his captaincy record in the IPL speaks for itself.

I rate @ImRo45 exceptionally highly as a batsman and leader. His captaincy record in the IPL speaks for itself https://t.co/l8MWjjxIb1 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

In fact, Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to all of their four title triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 respectively. Meanwhile, MI are also the most successful IPL team as they are the only team to have won more than three titles. At the same time, Rohit has also led Mumbai to their second Champions League T20 (Now-defunct) triumph in 2013 where they had overcome Rajasthan Royals in the final.

WATCH: Shawn Craig has an off day on the field during the BBL match between Melbourne & Adelaide

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

READ: Virat Kohli comes up with a brutal response to Ishant Sharma's 'YOLO' post

READ: Shikhar Dhawan justifies Samson's selection over Pant, cites testing bench strength