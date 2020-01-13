Ricky Ponting Reveals Shane Warne Is Scared Of Brett Lee Ahead Of Australia Legends Game

The Australian bushfires have been a huge cause of concern throughout the globe and Australian cricketers have tried to help their countrymen as much as possible. Earlier this month, cricketers like Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell pledged to donate a generous sum for every six that they hit in the Big Bash League (BBL). Legendary spinner Shane Warne then proceeded to auction off his Australian Test cap for more than 1 million Australian dollars to make a donation to the Bushfire Relief Fund. Cricket Australia (CA) has now stepped in and come up with a concept to raise even more money for towards the Bushfire appeal.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting heaps praise on Rohit Sharma's captaincy, here's what he said

Australia bushfire news: Players get ready for charity match

Legendary Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell are already confirmed to be participating in the charity match which will serve as a curtain-raiser to the BBL final on February 8. Ponting and Warne will serve as captains for their respective teams in the match. While talking to a few journalists, Warne and Ponting thanked Cricket Australia for its innovation and help in helping the victims of the bushfires. Ponting also talked about how international legends like MS Dhoni and Brian Lara have been approached for the match as well.

Warne vs Lee 2.0? Shane Warne doesn't have fond memories of the last time he had to face Brett Lee! 😬



ICYMI: Legends team up for the #BushfireBash: https://t.co/Swi9WSCyb5 pic.twitter.com/xE7hzCGgk3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne to lead relief match for Australian bushfires

Ponting then proceeded to tease Warne about having pacers like Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Gillespie, and Glenn McGrath in his team. The joke was a reference to an incident that took place during the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) vs Rest of the World (ROW) bicentenary match that happened in July 2014. Warne, who was captaining the ROW, was hit near his elbow by a Brett Lee beamer near the end of the ROW innings and sustained a broken arm, which did not allow him to bowl in the second innings. Warne jokingly replied and urged Brett Lee to 'watch out' and bowl more bouncers than beamers. The game has been received with appreciation and excitement by players and fans.

This should be fun and hopefully make a significant contribution from the wider cricket community. https://t.co/9POamQXNZY — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 12, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia)

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting reveals the bowler that he did not like facing

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting feels ODI series against Australia could swing in India's way