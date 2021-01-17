Ricky Ponting 'disappointed' After Australia Allowed Sundar-Shardul To Be Comfortable

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting admitted he is a bit disappointed with Australia's performance on Day 3 of the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane saying that they allowed the Indian batsmen to be way too comfortable at the crease.

'I was a bit disappointed': Ricky Ponting

"I was a bit disappointed with the way the Australians went about it, to be honest. I don't think they were aggressive enough, didn't bowl enough short balls. They let the Indian batsmen be way too comfortable at the crease," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"They almost bowled the way those batsmen would have wanted them to bowl. It wasn't until we saw a bit of a barrage from Starc and even when Shardul got out (bowled by Pat Cummins), it was no surprise it was a ball after a bouncer. I don't think the Aussies were anywhere near aggressive enough," he added.

Shardul-Sundar help India stage a remarkable comeback

After the visitors were starring down the barrel at 186/6, both Sundar and Thakur took matters into their hands and added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket stand with both middle-order batsmen scoring half-centuries. While the southpaw scored 62, the Mumbai pacer ended up scoring 67 runs before being castled by Pat Cummins.

Can India restrict Australia to a manageable total?

Team India were bundled out for 336 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 riding on a brilliant fifer from Josh Hazlewood as the hosts gained a first-innings lead of 33 runs. The Aussies in their second innings are 21/0 with openers Marcus Harris and David Warner remaining unbeaten on 1 and 20 respectively at stumps on Day 3.

India will now be looking to restrict Australia to a manageable total when they take the field on Day 4 as the Gabba Test reaches the business end.

