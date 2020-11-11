Ricky Ponting 'extremely Proud' Of Young Delhi Side; Heaps 3D Praise On Shreyas Iyer

Undeterred by their loss in the IPL 2020 finals to Mumbai, Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting hailed Shreyas Iyer & co and said that he was 'really proud' of the team. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai decimated IPL final debutants Delhi with a five-wicket win, completing four back-to-back victories over them. Ponting admitted that the team's fourth loss to Mumbai was frustrating and went on to heap three-dimensional praise on Shreyas Iyer for his phenomenal growth as a skipper, captain and person.

'Really proud of the boys'

”MI has been the best team, they’ve beaten us 4 times. Being coach it’s a little frustrating in the dugout but at the end of the day, I’m really proud of the job the boys have done", Ponting said at the post-match presentation.

‘’Iyer is a brilliant player, captain, and person. He’s definitely grown in stature in the last 12 months. Hopefully, we can work together a bit more in the future. We probably had 3.5 weeks of prep before the tournament, so we had a little too much preparation,’’ Ricky Ponting added.

‘’We had a really challenging tour, I was sceptical about leaving Australia but the organizers have done a terrific job. I think we have the youngest squad in the tournament and I’m extremely proud of them,’’ he signed off.

Rohit Sharma anchors Mumbai's run chase

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav. When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

