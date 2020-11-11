Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: How Much Prize Money Did Winners Mumbai Take Home?

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final took place last night where we saw Mumbai vs Delhi fight each other for the coveted trophy. Facing each other in Qualifier 1, Mumbai thrashed the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi team. Defeating Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2, Delhi gave themselves another shot for their maiden Dream11 IPL title. However, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai were a spoilsport to their hopes, taking the Delhi Capitals to the cleaners.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai managed an easy win and defeated them again in the final. The Mumbai IPL title wins tally went up to 5 after that win. Trophy aside, what’s the actual prize that the winner will take home? Let’s have a look at how much money the Mumbai and Delhi teams pocketed.

Back in 2019, the purse consisted of ₹32.5 crore which were distributed among the finalists. With Mumbai Indians winning their 4th title, the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise pocketed a staggering ₹20 crore from that purse. The remaining ₹12.5 crore were distributed to the runners-up, i.e. MS Dhoni-led Chennai side.

IPL prize money difference between 2019 and 2020

However, things are different this time around. Amid the pandemic, the Board of Cricket Control in India announced that the prize money has been halved as a cost-cutting measure. Due to the ongoing pandemic spread of the Covid-19 virus, the BCCI was also forced to move the tournament out of India. It resulted in having major financial implications which also affected the prize pool.

PTI quoted a BCCI official saying, “The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crores instead of ₹20 crore. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crore.”

Dream11 IPL 2020 prize money revealed

The Dream11 IPL 2020 prize money for the current year will be ₹10 crore and ₹6.25 crore accordingly for the winners and runners-up respectively. Consequently, after lifting their 5th Dream11 IPL trophy after a comfortable victory on Tuesday night in Dubai, Mumbai will earn Rs 10 crores. Delhi, who ended up losing the finals and ended the tournament as runner’s up are will be awarded Rs 6.25 crore.

The BCCI undertook the decision after assessing the financials of every participating franchise. Another senior BCCI source was quoted saying, “The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money was taken.”

Another major change that hampered the financial aspect of the Dream11 IPL was the change in title sponsors. Last year’s sponsor, Vivo, pulled out of the deal for the current season. However, the cancellation of the deal is expected to be just a temporary measure. Later on, Dream11 was announced as the main sponsor for this years’ Indian Premier League.

Image Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter

