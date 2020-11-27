SA Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full 1st T20I Match Preview

The South African Men’s Cricket team will lock horns with the English Men’s Cricket Team in the first T20I of the England tour of South Africa. The SA vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm on Friday, November 27 from the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. Here is our SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction, SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

SA vs ENG live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With West Indies playing in New Zealand and India in Australia, the Proteas and the 3 Lions are all set to join the busy roster of International cricket with their first T20I game on Friday. England's players have almost continuously been in the bio-bubble after they became the first team to play international cricket during COVID-19. However, this will be South Africa's first taste of international cricket in quarantine.

Both teams will have a mix of considerably fresh players who have just arrived from the Dream11 IPL along with players who have been out of the game for months. All eyes will be on the fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje who were highly impressive at the Delhi Capitals in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Captain Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis will also be hoping to carry their IPL form into the game tomorrow.

Meanwhile, England's players failed to make a mark in UAE this year but have been impressive while on national duty the rest of the year. Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have all played regularly in the IPL with good results. A few more T20I wins could take England to the ICC's No.1 T20I team spot.

SA vs ENG playing 11 prediction

South Africa predicted playing XI - Quinton de Kock (c) (wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England predicted playing XI - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

SA vs ENG Key Players

South Africa - Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England - Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler

SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Jos Buttler

Batsmen - Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders - Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid

Bowlers - Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs ENG match prediction, South Africa will win this match.

Note: The SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SA vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

