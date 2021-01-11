Steve Smith Banks On Australia's Formidable Test Record In Brisbane Ahead Of 4th Test

Australia's number three batsman Steve Smith said he is looking forward to playing the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane that gets underway on Friday i.e. January 15 after Team India had successfully batted out the final three sessions of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground to ensure that the four-match series is tied at 1-1.

'We have a very good record there': Steve Smith

"(We'll) move on now to Brisbane, we have a very good record there. Looking forward to playing there in a few days' time. Wanted to be a little bit more aggressive at times, went up and down through the gears throughout my innings, absorbed the pressure when needed to. Not too much else, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well. Nice to spend some time," he told the host broadcasters after the match.

Australia's formidable Test match record at the Gabba

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate.

At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

READ: Harsha Bhogle's Wife Reveals Commentator Has THIS January 11 Connection With Rahul Dravid

The SCG Test ends in a stalemate

India who had resumed their innings on Day 5 at 98/2 found themselves in a spot of bother after skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for four and just when it appeared that Rahane's wicket opened up the floodgates for the Australians, Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and, Rishabh Pant (97) added a 148-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed just three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century. However, Pujara fought on and found support in number six batsman Hanuma Vihari who showcased some great defensive techniques as the Aussie bowlers were made to toil hard for wickets.

Even though Pujara was dismissed in the 89th over, Vihari and lower-order batsman shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket as the SCG Test match ended in a stalemate.

READ: Virat Anushka Baby News: 'Congratulations Captain' Trends After Major Announcement

Fan Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli, Recreates A Kishore Kumar Classic | Watch

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.