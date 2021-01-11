Australian Test Skipper Tim Paine Backs Team India, Says They Don't Condone Racial Abuse

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine said that Cricket Australia and his team did not condone any sought of racial abuse and it was disappointing to see that happen. The wicket-keeper batsman also added that the Australian players wanted this to stop and stood with the Indian team in the matter.

'Really disappointed': Tim Paine

"Cricket Australia and Australian team did not condone any sought of abuse, particularly racial abuse. I just wanted to let them (India) know that we are with them and it was not condoned by any of us. Really disappointed to see that happens with teams when they come to Australia and we wanted to stop it," Paine said in the post-match press conference.

Indian pacers subjected to racial abuse in the SCG Test

Team India's frontline pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play of the recently-concluded third Test match after which the Indian team had lodged an official complaint on Saturday. Meanwhile, Siraj was once again at the receiving end on Sunday as well.

The play was halted briefly as the pacer along with his captain Ajinkya Rahane informed the umpires, after which the perpetrators were asked to leave the stadium.

After the Hyderabad speedster was yet again subjected to racial abuse by the unruly crowd during Australia's second innings on Day 4, Cricket Australia (CA) issued a statement wherein, the association asserted that it followed a 'zero-tolerance policy' to all forms of discrimination as it acknowledged the abuse faced by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. They also 'unreservedly' apologised to the Indian team.

“Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday,” read the statement.

