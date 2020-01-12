Tom Cooper Takes An Unbelievable Screamer At The Boundary To Dismiss Phil Salt

Tom Cooper took a screamer during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. It was an unbelievable catch taken from nowhere just when it had appeared that the batsman would get the desired result after heaving his bat.

Tom Cooper's screamer on the boundary

This had happened in the fourth over of the first innings which was bowled by Jake Weatherald. On the second ball, the bowler had bowled a fuller delivery around the line of off stump as Phil Salt attempted to take the ball to the cleaners. It appeared to be a six the moment it had left the bat. However, Tom Cooper had other ideas as he covered a lot of distance, judged the ball perfectly and took an outstanding catch on the boundary.

Nonetheless, during the follow-through, he was aware that he would cross the ropes as he threw the ball back in the air. He went inside the ropes, came out quickly and took the catch cleanly as a stunned Salt walked back to the dugout. The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Remember the time when we thought these catches were the most incredible things ever?



Those were the days #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/UYtNn2PI84 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Even the fans were extremely impressed after having watched Tom Cooper's catch that involved a lot of presence of mind. Here's what they had to say.

Melbourne Renegades lose nine in a row

Adelaide Strikers posted 173/6 in their 20 overs after skipper Travis Head had won the toss and elected to bat first. Jonathan Wells top-scored with a 38-ball 58 while Matt Short scored a 28-ball 41. In reply, the defending champions never got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Beau Webster could manage to score a 33-ball 49 but that was just not enough as they were bundled out for 110 in the 18th over.

This was also Renegades' ninth straight loss in the ongoing season as they have failed to register a single win so far. The reigning champions' hopes of qualifying for the knockouts have also ended by the virtue of this loss.

