Ricky Ponting Makes Bold Prediction About Fast Bowlers Ahead Of IPL Auction 2020

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2020, former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that the teams will focus their collective attention on fast bowlers, especially foreign ones. 332 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction which will take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

Fast bowlers will get a lot of focus and attention: Ricky Ponting

Ponting said that there’s going to be a lot of focus and attention on fast bowlers, especially overseas ones. He added that Pat Cummins and Chris Woakes could go for big amounts at the auction. He also emphasized on all-rounders and added that they are always interesting. He went on to say that players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme could all be big picks.

Delhi Capitals, who made it to the knockout stage last season, released nine players and retained 14 (including three overseas stars). Ponting said that the team had already identified the players they needed. He added that the team management had several discussions over the last few months, and have put in a lot of time and effort to make sure that they were well prepared.

The former Australian opener added that one had to be very specific about the kind of players one needs. He added that they had got three openers, so they didn’t need to look for one. He emphasised the need to identify the problem areas in the starting eleven, and essentially plug the gaps.

Delhi Capitals brought Ravichandran Ashwin (from Kings XI Punjab) and top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane (from Rajasthan Royals) and have bolstered their squads. They will look to fill in the gaps present in their team at the upcoming auction.

