Yuvraj Singh Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma And Rishabh Pant's Weight Amid 'fitness Issues'

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has an illustrious career and is one of the most respected names in the sport. Known for his swashbuckling batting performances, the star also is equally popular for sharing his unfiltered opinion off the field. Singh is quite active on social media, and his cheeky comments are quite popular among the masses. The 38-year-old once again came into limelight for yet another blunt comment.

Yuvraj Singh pokes fun at Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's weight issues.

Delhi and Mumbai featured in the 51st match of Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday. The defending champions trumped Delhi and earned a comprehensive victory. Delhi were bundled out for a paltry score of 110, as Mumbai chased the total down with 9 wickets to spare.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the contest because of a hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the competition, was seen having a discussion with Rishabh Pant after the match. The franchise, along with the picture, wrote about waiting for a six-hitting competition between the duo, a reference to their friendly banter during an Instagram live.

Yuvraj Singh commented on the post as he took a dig at the increasing weight of the two Indian cricketers. The southpaw who has also been a part of the Mumbai franchise trolled Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant for the "fat percentage on their cheeks". Fans have targeted several cricketers in Dream11 IPL 2020 and have raised questions on their fitness.

It was speculated that Rishabh Pant might miss the flight to Australia due to the same reason. Ultimately, the wicket-keeper batsman was only named in the Test squad and was omitted from the white-ball line-up. There seems to be a question mark on the availability of Rohit Sharma for the Australia tour. There is a possibility of him featuring in the series given that he receives clearance from The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team.

India squad for Australia tour

The tour marks the first international assignment for Virat Kohli and co. after cricket came to a standstill due to COVID-19. The team is slated to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests in their tour. The tour will get underway on November 27 with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The BCCI recently announced the India squad for Australia tour.

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

