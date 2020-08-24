Ricky Ponting Names One BIG Factor That Made MS Dhoni Better Captain Than Him

Former India captain MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on August 15, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: Virat Kohli lauds MS Dhoni's 'selflessness' in emotional tribute video: Watch

MS Dhoni retirement: Ricky Ponting heaps praise on the CSK captain

Since the MS Dhoni retirement news came out, tributes have been pouring from celebrities and fans alike. In fact, some former cricketers who played against the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, also lauded him for his stellar career. Now, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on MS Dhoni for his temperament and for not letting any situation overawe him.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain forfeited 2011 team trip in Bengaluru only because Gary Kirsten was denied entry

According to cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting reckoned that MS Dhoni never seems to let his emotions get the better of him, which he said is a really good trait in a leader. Ricky Ponting added that he tried really hard when he was on the field but he could never quite stay in complete control of his emotions. Ricky Ponting stated that the Indian teams always seemed to lift themselves when Dhoni was the captain. Ricky Ponting opined that the CSK captain always seemed to have this knack to be able to get the best out of his players.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain can play for CSK as long as he wants? N Srinivasan talks about 'Thala's' future

The Australian international further said that one knew Dhoni had things under control , hich is something that his teammates loved that about him. Ricky Ponting also said that he spends a lot of time in India now , hich is why he knows how revered the 39-year-old is in the country. Ricky Ponting reckoned that even when one travels around the world and listens to cricket enthusiasts, they talk about Dhoni and his leadership and how calm he seems to be under pressure on the field.

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting will look forward to coach Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020 competition. Ricky Ponting would want to guide the Delhi based franchise to their maiden IPL title. On the other hand, MS Dhoni will look to lay his hands on the coveted silverware for the fourth time in his IPL career.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals confirm Dubai as IPL 2020 base with checking into top hotel; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: RICKY PONTING INSTAGRAM