Ricky Ponting Recounts His Historic Knock Against India In The 2003 World Cup Final

Ricky Ponting revealed what was his mindset when he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 World Cup final on this very day 17 years ago. Australia beat India by a mammoth 125 runs to win their record third World Cup and also their second successive title.

Ponting on his explosive knock

“In the second drinks break, Australia were two down with 15 overs to go, I told the 12th man tell the boys to be ready because I am going to go for everything, right here, right now.“If it comes off we are going to get a huge score. I am not going to be happy with batting through and getting to 300 against that Indian attack. If I go from now and it comes off, we are going to post a massive score,” Ponting told in a video uploaded by cricket.com.au.

“I had great in the guys coming behind me and we still had Lehmann, Bevan, Symonds", said Ponting.

The Indian innings

When India came out to bat, only Virender Sehwag could give the Australians a run for their money as he scored 82. The remaining team mostly fell in single-digit scores and India was cleaned up for just 234. Australia won its second World Cup in a row and a similar 149-run innings from Adam Gilchrist in the 2007 final helped the team clinch a hat-trick of titles. India ended up winning the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)