Ricky Ponting Recounts His Historic Knock Against India In The 2003 World Cup Final

Cricket News

icky Ponting revealed what was his mindset when he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 World Cup final

Ricky

Ricky Ponting revealed what was his mindset when he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 World Cup final on this very day 17 years ago. Australia beat India by a mammoth 125 runs to win their record third World Cup and also their second successive title.

READ: 'Gotta be careful': David Warner teaches daughter 'Ivy' how to use hand sanitiser

Ponting on his explosive knock

“In the second drinks break, Australia were two down with 15 overs to go, I told the 12th man tell the boys to be ready because I am going to go for everything, right here, right now.“If it comes off we are going to get a huge score. I am not going to be happy with batting through and getting to 300 against that Indian attack. If I go from now and it comes off, we are going to post a massive score,” Ponting told in a video uploaded by cricket.com.au.

“I had great in the guys coming behind me and we still had Lehmann, Bevan, Symonds", said Ponting.

READ: Sourav Ganguly's tenure extension plea to be filed by Aditya Verma in SC: Report

The Indian innings 

When India came out to bat, only Virender Sehwag could give the Australians a run for their money as he scored 82. The remaining team mostly fell in single-digit scores and India was cleaned up for just 234. Australia won its second World Cup in a row and a similar 149-run innings from Adam Gilchrist in the 2007 final helped the team clinch a hat-trick of titles. India ended up winning the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ: Suresh Raina wins Twitterati over with unique name of 'Rio' for baby boy

READ: Gautam Gambhir warns quarantine offenders

(With PTI Inputs)

 

(Image Courtesy: AP)

 

