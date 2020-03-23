'Gotta Be Careful': David Warner Teaches Daughter 'Ivy' How To Use Hand Sanitiser

Australian batsman David Warner on Monday taught his daughter Ivy how to use hand sanitiser to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The opening batsman took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen teaching Ivy the benefits of washing hands after touching any object.

"So why do we use this Indy? To kill the virus, replied Ivy. We got to be very-very careful. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitiser after we touch anything," Warner said in a video post to Ivy.

The cricketer is enjoying some time away from the cricket field as all the sporting events across the world has been either postponed or stand canceled. Globally, around 11,800 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 2,87,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

David Warner Gets Kane Williamson As Quarantine Partner

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have also been quite active on social media. They have been asking fans several questions to keep interacting with them. Recently, ICC shared a post in which they mentioned the names of 12 cricketers, one for each month in the year. The ICC also wrote, digits from 0 to 9 and in front of every number, a task was mentioned like playing corridor cricket, making Tik Tok videos, watching highlights of 2005 Ashes, playing rock scissors etc.

The task was to pick the month in which you were born and the last digit of your mobile number. It will define the task an individual will do with that particular cricketer. ICC took to their Twitter to post the photo and captioned it, ''Your birth month is the cricketer you get to spend time with and the last digit of your phone number is what you are doing.”

Australian opener David Warner soon replied to the post saying that he had to make Tik Tok video with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Actually, the birth month of David Warner is October and the last digit of his mobile number is 1. So, David Warner got a task of making Tik Tok video with the Kiwi skipper. David Warner took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos.” Both David Warner and Kane Williamson co-incidentally also play for the same franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad and have been seen sharing a good bond off-the-field despite Warner handed the franchise's captaincy mantle back for the IPL 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)