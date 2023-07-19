Ricky Ponting Questions Pat Cummins' Leadership Tactics During 3rd Ashes Test

The Australian cricket team was not able to continue their winning momentum in the third Ashes 2023 Test against England and lost the match by three wickets. Pat Cummins and Co. now will walk on the field in the fourth match in Manchester with the intention to seal the five-match series. The team has performed well in the series so far and had almost won the third Test match played at Headingley.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Ashes Test

England bring back James Anderson in the playing XI for the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia

Australia lead the five-match series by 2-1

Ricky Ponting puts a big question mark on Pat Cummins' captaincy tactics

(Aussie skipper Pat Cummins during the press conference ahead of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting while speaking on the recent episode of the ICC Review has put up a big question mark on Aussie skipper Pat Cummins' captaincy tactics during the third Ashes 2023 Test. Ponting believes that the decision of not using Todd Murphy earlier in the second innings surprised him. Ponting further stated if Murphy would have bowled earlier in the innings, there could have been a chance for the visitors to get back in the match.

The only surprise that I had from the second innings of that game was that he (Cummins) probably didn't use Murphy a little bit earlier, which would have given him a chance to get into the game.

Ricky Ponting added

And the longer he was held back, the harder it was going to be to introduce him into the game. So that would be the only question I would have had.

Ricky Ponting compares Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins' captaincy styles

Ricky Ponting further compared Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and English captain Ben Stokes' captaincy styles and feels that Cummins' is more of an old-fashioned Test captain whereas Stokes likes to lead in one of the most adventurous ways.

Pat (Cummins) is more of an old-fashioned sort of Test match captain where he sort of lets set fields and lets plans sort of unravel and is happy to do it over a long period of time, whereas Stokes is a bit the other way. He's sort of trying to make something happen every ball and therefore sometimes plans never really have a chance to eventuate.

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will be the most exciting match of the series as the hosts will walk with the intention to win the match and keep their hopes alive of regaining the coveted 'urn' after a gap of eight years. The visitors on the other hand will look forward to retain the Ashes for the fourth consecutive time.