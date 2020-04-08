Ricky Ponting Says Ashes 2005 Is One Of The All-time Greats Despite Aussies' Series Loss

Ricky Ponting said that the Ashes 2005 was one of the all-time great ones even though Australia were at the receiving end in that series against a resurgent English side led by Michael Vaughan on English soil. Ponting had said this during a live interaction with the explosive Australian left-handed batsman David Warner on Instagram.

'Probably one of the all-time great series': Ricky Ponting

“It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” Ponting said in the video. “One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan’s England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw,” he added.

Ponting revisits 2005 Ashes series

“The fourth Test we ended up losing and England snuck up the line, and the fifth ended in a draw, and we ended up losing the Ashes. Unfortunately, we were not good enough. The everlasting image to come out of that series was that of Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff down on one knee celebrating the end of a great Test match,” Ponting said.

“After winning the match, Flintoff’s first gesture was to go up to Brett, they are the things I remember about Ashes cricket the most, we enjoyed playing hard on the pitch and so did Vaughan’s team in the 2005 series,” he added.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)