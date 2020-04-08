The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ricky Ponting Says Ashes 2005 Is One Of The All-time Greats Despite Aussies' Series Loss

Cricket News

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that the Ashes 2005 is one of the all-time greats even though Australia ended up on the losing side in that series

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ponting

Ricky Ponting said that the Ashes 2005 was one of the all-time great ones even though Australia were at the receiving end in that series against a resurgent English side led by Michael Vaughan on English soil. Ponting had said this during a live interaction with the explosive Australian left-handed batsman David Warner on Instagram.

READ: Rohit Sharma's spouse Ritika hilariously interrupts a live chat between him and Yuvraj

'Probably one of the all-time great series': Ricky Ponting

“It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” Ponting said in the video.

“One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan’s England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw,” he added.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar reckons there should be an Indo-Pak series to raise funds for COVID-19

Ponting revisits 2005 Ashes series  

“The fourth Test we ended up losing and England snuck up the line, and the fifth ended in a draw, and we ended up losing the Ashes. Unfortunately, we were not good enough. The everlasting image to come out of that series was that of Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff down on one knee celebrating the end of a great Test match,” Ponting said.

“After winning the match, Flintoff’s first gesture was to go up to Brett, they are the things I remember about Ashes cricket the most, we enjoyed playing hard on the pitch and so did Vaughan’s team in the 2005 series,” he added.

READ: Mohammad Kaif & Shoaib Akhtar's latest banter reminds Twitterati of 2000s Indo-Pak matches

READ: Pragyan Ojha overcomes fear of heights with daring bungee jumping video: Watch

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
US
BERNIE SANDERS SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN