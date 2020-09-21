Ricky Ponting 'still Buzzing' After Thriller Vs Punjab, Gives Update On Ashwin's Injury

Delhi Head Coach Ricky Ponting is 'still buzzing' after an absolutely thrilling match against Punjab last night in the IPL 2020. Taking to Twitter, Ponting heaped praise on Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada for putting up a terrific fight against Punjab and clinching victory. The Australian also provided an update to Ashwin's injury and stated that he is hopeful that the veteran offie will be okay to play against Chennai.

Still buzzing the morning after! Thrilled with the way we fought back after our start, @MStoinis with both bat and ball and @KagisoRabada25 with a quality super over.



We'll find out more about @ashwinravi99's injury soon and hopefully he's ok to play against the Super Kings. https://t.co/MxljKCqqYx — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 21, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin had walked off the field after bowling his very first over in which he picked up two wickets. The spinner was then seen with a cast around his hand as he had injured his elbow. Ashwin's loss to the side was clearly visible as the Shreyas Iyer-led side lacked a bowler to compensate for the veteran. However, Marcus Stoinis took the responsibility as he bowled the crucial last over leading the match into the Super Over with a brilliant wicket of the last delivery of the match.

Delhi defeat Punjab

With Punjab batting first in the super over, KL Rahul and Pooran came out to bat first, however, the skipper was dismissed for just two runs on the second delivery. Kagiso Rabada had the bowling duty in the super over as he knocked off Glenn Maxwell as well for a duck to hold Punjab back for just two runs.

Opener Mayank Agarwal, who stood took it to the very end, played wonderful innings of 89 before getting out on the penultimate delivery of the match. Despite losing early wickets, Agarwal held one end strong and survived twice before getting out in a dramatic match. However, Stoinis starred again with the ball as he got the wicket of Chris Jordan to tie the match.

Delhi were off to a disappointing start with the bat as the Shreyas Iyer-led squad lost three early wickets. However, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to steady the Delhi ship for a while as they both held their nerves. A late blitzkrieg from Australia's power-hitter Marcus Stoinis powered Delhi to a total of 157, setting a target of 158 for Punjab. The Australian scored 53 runs off 21 balls with 7 fours and 3 maximums at a strike rate of 252.38.