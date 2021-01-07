BBL 2020-21 Points Table Update: Thunder Aim To Go Atop Past Rivals Sydney Sixers

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21) has enthralled audiences with its high-octane cricket matches. While all the teams are striving to strengthen their respective positions, more exhilarating encounters are on the cards. The Sydney Thunder, who are currently second on the BBL points table, will be eying to claim the top spot with a clinical performance against the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

BBL points table updates: Sydney Thunder aim for top spot

The Thunder side have showcased spectacular form in the BBL 2020-21 so far. Having played seven matches in the competition, they have managed to register victories on five occasions. With 19 points to their name, they currently occupy the second spot on the table. The table-toppers, the Sydney Sixers, have scored 21 points so far. If Sydney Thunder can manage to trump the Hobart Hurricanes in their Thursday clash, they have a solid chance of dethroning the Sydney Sixers from the Number 1 spot.

However, the Hobart Hurricanes also have an opportunity to go past the Sydney Thunder if they manage to win their upcoming contest. The side have scored 18 points so far after their eight matches and are placed at the third spot. A comprehensive win on Thursday can take them to second place as well. With crucial winning points at stake, both teams are expected to go all-guns-blazing in the fixture.

BBL 2020-21 schedule:

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Sydney Thunder 2020 squad:

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Sydney Sixers 2020 squad:

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

Hurricanes vs Thunder live streaming in India

Fans in India can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. The Hurricanes vs Thunder live stream will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website on Thursday, January 7. For the live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the respective team's accounts.

